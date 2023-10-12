Halloween 2023 Events! (0.17.2.0)

HALLOWEEN 2023 EVENTS ARE HERE!
Halloween Plaza 2023
Our Halloween events have begun! Enjoy the Halloween festivities and fun as well as some new items that can be found at the Ghoulcery at the center fountain and the long-awaited Haunted Catsack!
We have plans to dish out more Halloween fun in an upcoming update as well!
NEW: Haunted Catsack
A new kind of Catsack has appeared! Unravel the mysteries of the Haunted Catsack and discover exclusive, spooky items!
Earn them by redeeming Sacrificial Remains or Ghoul Coins!
Dark Voyage
We've updated Dark Voyage gameplay a bit, adding rapid fire to the guns and various fixes to the ride. We also have upcoming Dark Voyage weekend events!
Ghoul Coins
Earn ghoul coins to exchange for Halloween items! You can earn ghoul coins by playing Plaza minigames or Game Worlds, Sacrificial Remains, as well as in the Arcade and through Fishing!
Sacrificial Remains
Collect Sacrificial Remains and put them in the Cauldron. You can earn various items and some of the new items with the remains!
This Is Just The Beginning!
New Halloween Items
Ghoulcery Store
-
Princess Tiara
-
Snail Friend
-
Worm Friend
-
Maggot Entourage
-
Autumn Leaf Mask
-
Worm Friend Plush
-
Spirit-Bored
-
Autumn Fairy Pet
-
Autumn Fairy Plush
-
Fairy Princess Wings
-
Cat Glasses (Dark)
-
Mummy Plush Celebrations
-
Skeleton (Leaning), Skeleton (Lying), Skeleton (Posed) (each with various poses)
-
Dungeon Shackles
-
Spare Bone
-
Spare Bone Pile
-
Barbed Wire String D.I.Y.
-
Dungeon Cell Bars
-
Dungeon Cell Door
-
Dungeon Door
-
Stone Archway Rob's Imports
-
Cast Iron Bed Frame
-
Snail Friend Plush
-
Nail Head Sweet Suites Furnishings
-
Covered Table
-
Basic Wooden Table Tower Threads
-
Cat Glasses (Light) Haunted Catsack
-
Dungeon Cage
-
Spirit-Bored Haunted Catsack / Sacrificial Remains
-
Skeleton (Shackled)
-
Guillotine Door
Changes
- Start of Halloween 2023!
- Haunted Catsack can now be opened! The "Boo!" Achievement is now earnable
- Condo IO: Added Hit FX setting to Hit Target Volume. Turning this off will disable the hit sounds and damage notifications
Bug Fixes
- SDNL - Decommission: Fixed the ceiling fans having their rotation axis offset
- SDNL: Fixed pickup sounds playing at the origin of maps
- SDNL - Hinderance: Fixed a broken spawn
- SDNL - Hinderance: More attempts to try and fix the AMD card crash
- Condo: Fixed Voteskip Ratio not saving to condo data
- Condo: Fixed Voteskip Ratio not applying
- Condo: Fixed Voteskip settings not applying until a video was added and played
- Condo: Fixed public/private permission settings being reversed
- SDK: Fixed custom spawn points not saving teams
- SDK: Fixed workshop maps not clearing when switching to a non-workshop map
- Condo IO: Fixed hidden/no collide items still blocking weapon traces
- Condo IO: Fixed Hit Target Volume still blocking weapons when it's dead
- Condo IO: Fixed Hit Target Volume SetHealth, AddHealth, etc. being off by 1
- Condo IO: Fixed OnRespawned not firing for workshop physics items
- Plaza: Fixed bad LODs on the street lamps
