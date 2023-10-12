Halloween 2023 Events! (0.17.2.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 12419702 · Last edited 12 October 2023 – 03:32:03 UTC by Wendy

HALLOWEEN 2023 EVENTS ARE HERE!

Halloween Plaza 2023

Our Halloween events have begun! Enjoy the Halloween festivities and fun as well as some new items that can be found at the Ghoulcery at the center fountain and the long-awaited Haunted Catsack!

We have plans to dish out more Halloween fun in an upcoming update as well!

NEW: Haunted Catsack

A new kind of Catsack has appeared! Unravel the mysteries of the Haunted Catsack and discover exclusive, spooky items!

Earn them by redeeming Sacrificial Remains or Ghoul Coins!

Dark Voyage

We've updated Dark Voyage gameplay a bit, adding rapid fire to the guns and various fixes to the ride. We also have upcoming Dark Voyage weekend events!

Ghoul Coins

Earn ghoul coins to exchange for Halloween items! You can earn ghoul coins by playing Plaza minigames or Game Worlds, Sacrificial Remains, as well as in the Arcade and through Fishing!

Sacrificial Remains

Collect Sacrificial Remains and put them in the Cauldron. You can earn various items and some of the new items with the remains!

This Is Just The Beginning!

We have plans to dish out more Halloween fun in an upcoming update as well!

New Halloween Items

Ghoulcery Store

Princess Tiara

Snail Friend

Worm Friend

Maggot Entourage

Autumn Leaf Mask

Worm Friend Plush

Spirit-Bored

Autumn Fairy Pet

Autumn Fairy Plush

Fairy Princess Wings

Cat Glasses (Dark)

Mummy Plush Celebrations

Skeleton (Leaning), Skeleton (Lying), Skeleton (Posed) (each with various poses)

Dungeon Shackles

Spare Bone

Spare Bone Pile

Barbed Wire String D.I.Y.

Dungeon Cell Bars

Dungeon Cell Door

Dungeon Door

Stone Archway Rob's Imports

Cast Iron Bed Frame

Snail Friend Plush

Nail Head Sweet Suites Furnishings

Covered Table

Basic Wooden Table Tower Threads

Cat Glasses (Light) Haunted Catsack

Dungeon Cage

Spirit-Bored Haunted Catsack / Sacrificial Remains

Skeleton (Shackled)

Guillotine Door

Changes

Start of Halloween 2023!

Haunted Catsack can now be opened! The "Boo!" Achievement is now earnable

Condo IO: Added Hit FX setting to Hit Target Volume. Turning this off will disable the hit sounds and damage notifications

Bug Fixes

SDNL - Decommission: Fixed the ceiling fans having their rotation axis offset

SDNL: Fixed pickup sounds playing at the origin of maps

SDNL - Hinderance: Fixed a broken spawn

SDNL - Hinderance: More attempts to try and fix the AMD card crash

Condo: Fixed Voteskip Ratio not saving to condo data

Condo: Fixed Voteskip Ratio not applying

Condo: Fixed Voteskip settings not applying until a video was added and played

Condo: Fixed public/private permission settings being reversed

SDK: Fixed custom spawn points not saving teams

SDK: Fixed workshop maps not clearing when switching to a non-workshop map

Condo IO: Fixed hidden/no collide items still blocking weapon traces

Condo IO: Fixed Hit Target Volume still blocking weapons when it's dead

Condo IO: Fixed Hit Target Volume SetHealth, AddHealth, etc. being off by 1

Condo IO: Fixed OnRespawned not firing for workshop physics items

Plaza: Fixed bad LODs on the street lamps

Join our Discord for development updates and community fun!

https://discord.gg/pixeltail

We love awesome people like you!

We're also active on Twitter!

https://twitter.com/PixelTailGames

Follow our developments on our Trello in near real-time:

https://trello.com/b/6BwRMiPw/tower-unite-roadmap

Take a peek at what's being worked on every week in our weekly dev logs! There's bound to be something interesting every week!

http://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/devupdates/weekly-dev-logs

Please report bugs & submit suggestions on our forums. We're active everyday & here to help.

For bug reports: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/bug-report/18

For suggestions: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/suggestions/7

<3 PixelTail Games