Wander Hero update for 12 October 2023

Minor update patches

Patchnotes via Steam Community

·Fixed a bug about plague contagion
·Added icon display for enslaved NPCs on the deck UI
·The NPC information panel has added a favorite tab
·Added team/favorite filter items to the social list
·Items sold to the shop will disappear to fix bugs where items are bought and sold in place and duplicated
·The Slave Merchant now has a small chance of civilian NPCs

