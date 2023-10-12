·Fixed a bug about plague contagion
·Added icon display for enslaved NPCs on the deck UI
·The NPC information panel has added a favorite tab
·Added team/favorite filter items to the social list
·Items sold to the shop will disappear to fix bugs where items are bought and sold in place and duplicated
·The Slave Merchant now has a small chance of civilian NPCs
Wander Hero update for 12 October 2023
Minor update patches
