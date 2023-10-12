- Added new DLC game mode Spider Solitaire
- Added 2 card backs that unlock with achievements
Big Klondike update for 12 October 2023
1.7.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Big Klondike Content Windows Depot 1706341
- Loading history…
Big Klondike Depot macOS Depot 1706342
- Loading history…
Big Klondike Depot Linux Depot 1706343
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update