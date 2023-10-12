 Skip to content

Big Klondike update for 12 October 2023

1.7.0

Build 12419451 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new DLC game mode Spider Solitaire
  • Added 2 card backs that unlock with achievements

Changed files in this update

