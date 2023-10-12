Hotfix v1.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 12419309 · Last edited 12 October 2023 – 01:46:08 UTC by Wendy

This marks the final hotfix for the initial version.

The next update is just around the corner, set to debut during Steam's Scream Fest.

new features are coming, many of which are because of your suggestions!

[Bug]

-Fixed a voice chat UI bug.

-Fixed an issue where the backpack disappeared when a player left.

[Quality of Life]

-Added outlines for backpacks.

-Increased the outline range for ghost players to see their teammates from a longer distance.

[Other]

-Locked doors have been added back.

-Optimized the game for improved performance.