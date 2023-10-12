 Skip to content

Gehinnom update for 12 October 2023

Hotfix v1.0.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This marks the final hotfix for the initial version.
The next update is just around the corner, set to debut during Steam's Scream Fest.
new features are coming, many of which are because of your suggestions!

[Bug]
-Fixed a voice chat UI bug.
-Fixed an issue where the backpack disappeared when a player left.

[Quality of Life]
-Added outlines for backpacks.
-Increased the outline range for ghost players to see their teammates from a longer distance.

[Other]
-Locked doors have been added back.
-Optimized the game for improved performance.

