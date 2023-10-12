Update v0.7.3

Another batch of fixes and small little quality of life additions!
Additions:
- Other players now show up on the map in less realistic mode
Balance:
- Wolves and black bears now afraid of daytime fires
- Increased accuracy of thrown weapons
- Increased amount of time it takes to fully aim thrown weapons to get max accuracy
- Added dogbane generation in forests to make forest starts more fair
Fixes:
- Fixed standing torch refuel not working and showing a NaN% message
- Fixed tool items stored in workbench not being recognized properly when trying to craft a recipe that requires them
- Fixed loose substance (ex. sand) stockpiles not appearing on clients when first placed
- Fixed very rare race condition error that caused game world state to break when chunks are loaded
- Fixed game state breaking or becoming unstable when entering unloaded chunks
- Fixed unlocked blueprints/recipes (ex. relating to oleander leaves) being lost after respawn or for players that were not online at the time the recipes were unlocked - works with existing saves too
- Fixed issue where gathering clay would never clear the terrain texture and result in near infinite clay
- Fixed being able to gather clay very quickly if clicking again within a certain time frame
- Fixed double click item movement not working with placed backpacks
- Fixed items disappearing on clients when moved within a placed backpack
- Fixed clients never receiving the "enter swamp" task due to invalid network serialization
- Fixed phantom items showing up in client inventories when moving and placing backpacks in a specific way
- Fixed rare error that prevents sleep window from appearing after waking up
- Fixed hand cart wheels and rims missing collision causing them to fall through the ground and pop back up infinitely
- Fixed run toggle key not toggling if standing still
- Fixed hints persisting when unloading a new game and loading another that should not have any on-screen hints at the moment
Other changes:
- More attempts to reduce the chance of chunks not loading on clients or taking way too long to load
- Reworded rabbit snare label to make it more clear that it is active and ready to catch rabbits
- Updated compass description to make it more clear which needle end is north
- Reduced shininess of the compass in the UI to avoid it being hard to read when the sun shines on it
Changed files in this update