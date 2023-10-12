 Skip to content

The Last Plague: Blight update for 12 October 2023

Update v0.7.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another batch of fixes and small little quality of life additions!

Additions:

  • Other players now show up on the map in less realistic mode

Balance:

  • Wolves and black bears now afraid of daytime fires
  • Increased accuracy of thrown weapons
  • Increased amount of time it takes to fully aim thrown weapons to get max accuracy
  • Added dogbane generation in forests to make forest starts more fair

Fixes:

  • Fixed standing torch refuel not working and showing a NaN% message
  • Fixed tool items stored in workbench not being recognized properly when trying to craft a recipe that requires them
  • Fixed loose substance (ex. sand) stockpiles not appearing on clients when first placed
  • Fixed very rare race condition error that caused game world state to break when chunks are loaded
  • Fixed game state breaking or becoming unstable when entering unloaded chunks
  • Fixed unlocked blueprints/recipes (ex. relating to oleander leaves) being lost after respawn or for players that were not online at the time the recipes were unlocked - works with existing saves too
  • Fixed issue where gathering clay would never clear the terrain texture and result in near infinite clay
  • Fixed being able to gather clay very quickly if clicking again within a certain time frame
  • Fixed double click item movement not working with placed backpacks
  • Fixed items disappearing on clients when moved within a placed backpack
  • Fixed clients never receiving the "enter swamp" task due to invalid network serialization
  • Fixed phantom items showing up in client inventories when moving and placing backpacks in a specific way
  • Fixed rare error that prevents sleep window from appearing after waking up
  • Fixed hand cart wheels and rims missing collision causing them to fall through the ground and pop back up infinitely
  • Fixed run toggle key not toggling if standing still
  • Fixed hints persisting when unloading a new game and loading another that should not have any on-screen hints at the moment

Other changes:

  • More attempts to reduce the chance of chunks not loading on clients or taking way too long to load
  • Reworded rabbit snare label to make it more clear that it is active and ready to catch rabbits
  • Updated compass description to make it more clear which needle end is north
  • Reduced shininess of the compass in the UI to avoid it being hard to read when the sun shines on it

