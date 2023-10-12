 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Legacy Of The Pact update for 12 October 2023

2023/10/12 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12419235 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Enchanted Forest Boss now got 2 extra barrels
River Crocodile damage lowered
Elites HP 20% reduced
Quest9 completion bug fixed

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2228041 Depot 2228041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link