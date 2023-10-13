The SAMURAI SHODOWN Final Community Beta Test is live!

Hey SAMSHO fans,

We want to express our sincere gratitude for your unwavering support and understanding regarding the recent release date delay. Your patience means the world to us.

We are thrilled to announce that the FINAL Community Beta Test of SAMURAI SHODOWN on Steam is happening right now!

Feel free to stress test the netcode or hit up a nearby friend to spar!

In a testament to our dedication to our fans, we have decided to allow the beta to continue until we are satisfied with the quality of the update.

During this beta, there are a few bugs that we are aware of:

Unskippable character intros (not a bug technically but is there for stability)

Duplicated attack frames

Character shilouettes when the match loads

Some projectiles lose attack animations partway

Rage Burst transition is sudden and sharp, and sometimes returns after running out of rage

Input Delay Setting is not functioning as intended

This is a beta first and foremost, and so there are bound to be issues that we have yet to discover. We humbly ask you to please report any/all bugs/glitches/gameplay inconsisencies that you happen across during play.

Thank you again from all of us at SNK and Code Mystics