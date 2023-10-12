 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Poly Skies update for 12 October 2023

Major Update v2.0 (October 12, 2023)

Share · View all patches · Build 12419080 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 2.0 has arrived, woohoo! Let's waste no time with the change list...

ADDED:

  • Dynamic weather system (sun, rain, snow) ☀🌧❄

    • Snow pauses Plot production

  • Ability to rename islands in a new panel that lists unlocked islands

  • Ability to see labor in a new panel that lists all workplaces

  • Buildings:

    • Tavern (Tier 4)
    • Paddock (Tier 5)

  • Animals:

    • Chicken

  • Resources:

    • Eggs

  • New achievement: "Cracking!" Have 100 eggs in storage.

  • Trade panel now has 2 sections, for consumables and animals

  • Added visual filters:

    • Standard
    • Asteroid City
    • Calm
    • Warm

  • "Continue" option in the Main Menu to load most recent save

CHANGED:

  • Changed how objects are highlighted
  • Camera speeds at low zoom increased
  • Moonlight colour now has a blue tint and is slightly dimmer
  • Changed some post-processing effects affecting colour
  • Thin path is now thinner
  • Storage Barn collision box is slightly smaller

BALANCES:

  • Arborist output amount reduced from 15 to 5
  • Arborist output rate reduced from 20 to 30 seconds
  • Arborist growth rate increased from 30 to 20 seconds
  • Arborist can now grow up to 12 trees at a time
  • Exchange rate of crystal changed from 25 to 50
  • Exchange rate of metal changed from 5 to 3
  • Exchange rate of wood changed from 2 to 1
  • Villager skills now max at 30. A fully trained villager will be 1.5x as fast as a villager with 0 experience in that skill
  • Villagers will now eat up to 10 units of food when hungry instead of 6
  • Villagers now gain 3 happiness from being at home instead of 2

FIXED:

  • [Crash] Fixed game crashing or deleting buildings if using "Repair" on a building not damaged
  • Quest notifications will no longer show if already in the quest menu
  • Arborist will no longer spawn lots of trees nearby
  • Trees will now correctly save/load if they are destroyed
  • Villagers won't get stuck if a portal they need has moved
  • Villagers no longer get stuck at certain buildings
  • Fading effect between scenes now works correctly
  • Fixed a rare bug where trees couldn't be manually felled, but counted towards a quest and achievements
  • Fishery placement checks no longer offset
  • Windowed mode toggle no longer uses Exclusive Full Screen option
  • Plots will now show assigned villager count on holding 'Alt'
  • "Notify" sound will no longer immediately play on new game
  • Village name is now sent to Steam Rich Presence when loading save file
  • VSync and Windowed toggle now work correctly
  • Fixed UI camera rendering incorrectly
  • Airship now docks at mooring with animation

UI:

  • (Yet another) UI rework
  • Contextually placed tooltips
  • New UI sounds
  • Sharper font
  • Deleting a save file now requires confirmation
  • Sliders can now be moved without selecting the handle first
  • Render scale slider now matches text correctly
  • Homeless and idle villagers counter now correct on new game
  • Villager count now includes total housing room (eg. 6/10)
  • Villager status image in the villager list panel is now updated correctly
  • You can no longer open the villager list if in build mode
  • World space UI no longer freezes when game is paused

AI:

  • Improved accuracy of the Navigation Mesh on Islands
  • General AI stability improved
  • Villagers now avoid obstacles in the environment
  • Villagers will now stop sharing the same positions at certain buildings

PERFORMANCE:

  • Arborist tree pooling algorithm improved for less memory usage
  • Tree animations optimized and culled when not visible
  • Audio and music compression methods updated
  • Minimap camera optimized
  • Improved Occlusion Culling
  • Lamp Posts no longer cast shadows
  • Removed light source from mine

If you experience any bugs please report them on the discussions board or my Discord.

Thanks,
Matt.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1952341 Depot 1952341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1952342 Depot 1952342
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1952343 Depot 1952343
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link