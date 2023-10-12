Major Update v2.0 (October 12, 2023)

Update 2.0 has arrived, woohoo! Let's waste no time with the change list...
ADDED:
-
Dynamic weather system (sun, rain, snow) ☀🌧❄
- Snow pauses Plot production
-
Ability to rename islands in a new panel that lists unlocked islands
-
Ability to see labor in a new panel that lists all workplaces
-
Buildings:
- Tavern (Tier 4)
- Paddock (Tier 5)
-
Animals:
- Chicken
-
Resources:
- Eggs
-
New achievement: "Cracking!" Have 100 eggs in storage.
-
Trade panel now has 2 sections, for consumables and animals
-
Added visual filters:
- Standard
- Asteroid City
- Calm
- Warm
-
"Continue" option in the Main Menu to load most recent save
CHANGED:
- Changed how objects are highlighted
- Camera speeds at low zoom increased
- Moonlight colour now has a blue tint and is slightly dimmer
- Changed some post-processing effects affecting colour
- Thin path is now thinner
- Storage Barn collision box is slightly smaller
BALANCES:
- Arborist output amount reduced from 15 to 5
- Arborist output rate reduced from 20 to 30 seconds
- Arborist growth rate increased from 30 to 20 seconds
- Arborist can now grow up to 12 trees at a time
- Exchange rate of crystal changed from 25 to 50
- Exchange rate of metal changed from 5 to 3
- Exchange rate of wood changed from 2 to 1
- Villager skills now max at 30. A fully trained villager will be 1.5x as fast as a villager with 0 experience in that skill
- Villagers will now eat up to 10 units of food when hungry instead of 6
- Villagers now gain 3 happiness from being at home instead of 2
FIXED:
- [Crash] Fixed game crashing or deleting buildings if using "Repair" on a building not damaged
- Quest notifications will no longer show if already in the quest menu
- Arborist will no longer spawn lots of trees nearby
- Trees will now correctly save/load if they are destroyed
- Villagers won't get stuck if a portal they need has moved
- Villagers no longer get stuck at certain buildings
- Fading effect between scenes now works correctly
- Fixed a rare bug where trees couldn't be manually felled, but counted towards a quest and achievements
- Fishery placement checks no longer offset
- Windowed mode toggle no longer uses Exclusive Full Screen option
- Plots will now show assigned villager count on holding 'Alt'
- "Notify" sound will no longer immediately play on new game
- Village name is now sent to Steam Rich Presence when loading save file
- VSync and Windowed toggle now work correctly
- Fixed UI camera rendering incorrectly
- Airship now docks at mooring with animation
UI:
- (Yet another) UI rework
- Contextually placed tooltips
- New UI sounds
- Sharper font
- Deleting a save file now requires confirmation
- Sliders can now be moved without selecting the handle first
- Render scale slider now matches text correctly
- Homeless and idle villagers counter now correct on new game
- Villager count now includes total housing room (eg. 6/10)
- Villager status image in the villager list panel is now updated correctly
- You can no longer open the villager list if in build mode
- World space UI no longer freezes when game is paused
AI:
- Improved accuracy of the Navigation Mesh on Islands
- General AI stability improved
- Villagers now avoid obstacles in the environment
- Villagers will now stop sharing the same positions at certain buildings
PERFORMANCE:
- Arborist tree pooling algorithm improved for less memory usage
- Tree animations optimized and culled when not visible
- Audio and music compression methods updated
- Minimap camera optimized
- Improved Occlusion Culling
- Lamp Posts no longer cast shadows
- Removed light source from mine
If you experience any bugs please report them on the discussions board or my Discord.
Thanks,
Matt.
