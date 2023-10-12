Major Update v2.0 (October 12, 2023)

Share · View all patches · Build 12419080 · Last edited 12 October 2023 – 12:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Update 2.0 has arrived, woohoo! Let's waste no time with the change list...

ADDED:

Dynamic weather system (sun, rain, snow) ☀🌧❄ Snow pauses Plot production

Ability to rename islands in a new panel that lists unlocked islands

Ability to see labor in a new panel that lists all workplaces

Buildings: Tavern (Tier 4) Paddock (Tier 5)

Animals: Chicken

Resources: Eggs

New achievement: "Cracking!" Have 100 eggs in storage.

Trade panel now has 2 sections, for consumables and animals

Added visual filters: Standard Asteroid City Calm Warm

"Continue" option in the Main Menu to load most recent save

CHANGED:

Changed how objects are highlighted

Camera speeds at low zoom increased

Moonlight colour now has a blue tint and is slightly dimmer

Changed some post-processing effects affecting colour

Thin path is now thinner

Storage Barn collision box is slightly smaller

BALANCES:

Arborist output amount reduced from 15 to 5

Arborist output rate reduced from 20 to 30 seconds

Arborist growth rate increased from 30 to 20 seconds

Arborist can now grow up to 12 trees at a time

Exchange rate of crystal changed from 25 to 50

Exchange rate of metal changed from 5 to 3

Exchange rate of wood changed from 2 to 1

Villager skills now max at 30. A fully trained villager will be 1.5x as fast as a villager with 0 experience in that skill

Villagers will now eat up to 10 units of food when hungry instead of 6

Villagers now gain 3 happiness from being at home instead of 2

FIXED:

[Crash] Fixed game crashing or deleting buildings if using "Repair" on a building not damaged

Quest notifications will no longer show if already in the quest menu

Arborist will no longer spawn lots of trees nearby

Trees will now correctly save/load if they are destroyed

Villagers won't get stuck if a portal they need has moved

Villagers no longer get stuck at certain buildings

Fading effect between scenes now works correctly

Fixed a rare bug where trees couldn't be manually felled, but counted towards a quest and achievements

Fishery placement checks no longer offset

Windowed mode toggle no longer uses Exclusive Full Screen option

Plots will now show assigned villager count on holding 'Alt'

"Notify" sound will no longer immediately play on new game

Village name is now sent to Steam Rich Presence when loading save file

VSync and Windowed toggle now work correctly

Fixed UI camera rendering incorrectly

Airship now docks at mooring with animation

UI:

(Yet another) UI rework

Contextually placed tooltips

New UI sounds

Sharper font

Deleting a save file now requires confirmation

Sliders can now be moved without selecting the handle first

Render scale slider now matches text correctly

Homeless and idle villagers counter now correct on new game

Villager count now includes total housing room (eg. 6/10)

Villager status image in the villager list panel is now updated correctly

You can no longer open the villager list if in build mode

World space UI no longer freezes when game is paused

AI:

Improved accuracy of the Navigation Mesh on Islands

General AI stability improved

Villagers now avoid obstacles in the environment

Villagers will now stop sharing the same positions at certain buildings

PERFORMANCE:

Arborist tree pooling algorithm improved for less memory usage

Tree animations optimized and culled when not visible

Audio and music compression methods updated

Minimap camera optimized

Improved Occlusion Culling

Lamp Posts no longer cast shadows

Removed light source from mine

If you experience any bugs please report them on the discussions board or my Discord.

Thanks,

Matt.