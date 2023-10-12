 Skip to content

Surrounded update for 12 October 2023

V0.7.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balancing:

  • Reduced centipede spawn chance.

Bugfixes:

  • The centipede will now burrow if it is stuck in terrain.
  • Fixed The Stalker jumpscare not removing itself from the screen.
  • Removed debug sphere showing on The Mother attack.

Optimization:

  • Added a synchronization system to the multiplayer functionality, which should resolve all stuttering issues and significantly improve the smoothness of movement for both clients and the host. Additionally, animations should now appear much smoother as well.


Miscellaneous:

  • Removed useless settings from the options menu.

