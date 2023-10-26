Game Build: Beta v0.1.4.3b

It's been a while getting here but here it is! Just in time for All Hallow's Eve! A huge number of updates with tweaks to party members ranging from their new skill ranks to changes in how their personal mechanics work! In addition to that, we've breathed new life into the Dungeons in the form of migrations!

Below you'll find a big list of a thoroughly tested and expanded system intended to help breath more life into playing the game. As time progresses, the number of monsters and the types of encounters will be expanded and refined, and we very much look forward to your assistance in this matter! With your help testing the game, we know it will continue to improve and expand! Once again, thank you for supporting all of us here at Team Nimbus, and we hope you enjoy the update!

Additions

Combat ability skill ranks for all Monster & NPC units (except Kiram) Max 15 ranks per ability slot Each unit gains 1 spendable rank point per level

New Monster Migration system replaces Dungeon Reset system Each migration changes which monster types will appear in enemy dungeon mobs Enemy Cats, Centaurs, Holstaur & Wolves will rotate through the Savannah on new Migration weeks Pirates & Homunculus mobs will also appear regularly

A brief tutorial segment will notify the player when Migration has been unlocked Migration is first unlocked when resting after clearing the Savannah F3 boss Migration is enabled in stages of dungeon progress; Savannah F1-F3, F4-F6 & F7/8 after major story events



Changes

Adjusted Jaero’s abilities for a faster water/wither cycle

Balance changes for Camellia’s combat abilities

A confirmation panel will now require you to accept (or cancel) before resting in your bed

Farm Weather Balloon now also reveals Migration species in addition to weather

Calendar UI updated a lot of visuals & icons to improve readability If Migration is discovered, migratory species will be viewed as hidden or unlocked on the event day When viewing a farm monster’s graduation day, buttons will appear on the sidebar that allow you to view the character sheet for each of those monsters

Fast Travel UI updated to show active migration species

Updated all Farm Monster Interaction icons

Migration units are now selected from a 3-tiered unit table that matches the player’s level Tiers are divided into level ranges 1 - 14, 15 - 39, 40 - 60 Third tier also introduces a small chance to include boss units to enemy mobs

Balancing improvements for migration mobs rules to eliminate unfair combat encounters Migrations will also have no more than 1 healer class unit

Added item drops to numerous enemy unit loot tables

New music for cave interior rooms

Slowing debuff from Pirate Headhunter’s Caltrops ability will no longer stack

Updated visuals for Alpha Wolf’s Huff n Puff ability

Fixes