Game Build: Beta v0.1.4.3b

It's been a while getting here but here it is! Just in time for All Hallow's Eve! A huge number of updates with tweaks to party members ranging from their new skill ranks to changes in how their personal mechanics work! In addition to that, we've breathed new life into the Dungeons in the form of migrations!
Below you'll find a big list of a thoroughly tested and expanded system intended to help breath more life into playing the game. As time progresses, the number of monsters and the types of encounters will be expanded and refined, and we very much look forward to your assistance in this matter! With your help testing the game, we know it will continue to improve and expand! Once again, thank you for supporting all of us here at Team Nimbus, and we hope you enjoy the update!
Additions
-
Combat ability skill ranks for all Monster & NPC units (except Kiram)
- Max 15 ranks per ability slot
- Each unit gains 1 spendable rank point per level
-
New Monster Migration system replaces Dungeon Reset system
- Each migration changes which monster types will appear in enemy dungeon mobs
- Enemy Cats, Centaurs, Holstaur & Wolves will rotate through the Savannah on new Migration weeks
- Pirates & Homunculus mobs will also appear regularly
-
A brief tutorial segment will notify the player when Migration has been unlocked
- Migration is first unlocked when resting after clearing the Savannah F3 boss
- Migration is enabled in stages of dungeon progress; Savannah F1-F3, F4-F6 & F7/8 after major story events
Changes
-
Adjusted Jaero’s abilities for a faster water/wither cycle
-
Balance changes for Camellia’s combat abilities
-
A confirmation panel will now require you to accept (or cancel) before resting in your bed
-
Farm Weather Balloon now also reveals Migration species in addition to weather
-
Calendar UI updated a lot of visuals & icons to improve readability
- If Migration is discovered, migratory species will be viewed as hidden or unlocked on the event day
- When viewing a farm monster’s graduation day, buttons will appear on the sidebar that allow you to view the character sheet for each of those monsters
-
Fast Travel UI updated to show active migration species
-
Updated all Farm Monster Interaction icons
-
Migration units are now selected from a 3-tiered unit table that matches the player’s level
- Tiers are divided into level ranges 1 - 14, 15 - 39, 40 - 60
- Third tier also introduces a small chance to include boss units to enemy mobs
-
Balancing improvements for migration mobs rules to eliminate unfair combat encounters
- Migrations will also have no more than 1 healer class unit
-
Added item drops to numerous enemy unit loot tables
-
New music for cave interior rooms
-
Slowing debuff from Pirate Headhunter’s Caltrops ability will no longer stack
-
Updated visuals for Alpha Wolf’s Huff n Puff ability
Fixes
- Combat units involved in both Counter & Interception should now properly return to their original position
- When selecting units to embark for the dungeon, unassigning a character slot should now behave as expected
- Enemy Cat Nap should now correctly end the status effect if sleep is interrupted early
- Shuffle behaviour used in Kaleida’s combat passive should now be producing more random results
- Fixed migration-related error when entering Tro’s Lab or Poacher’s boss stage
- Fixed Joy King locking the player into a repeated dialogue on Prank Day
- Fixed Kaleida’s fortune-telling schedule only meeting with Simon
- Fixes monster migration activating on floors that are not yet unlocked for migration
- Fixed an error in Floor 6 Stonebreaker sequence when the party contains multiple party members of the same name
- In monster selection UI the party level filter will no longer fully obscure the first row of monsters
- Cloud bridge from Cloverton to Farm now using the correct material again
- Prevented integer overflow when generating fixed random numbers for seeding migration results
Changed files in this update