Share · View all patches · Build 12419005 · Last edited 12 October 2023 – 00:59:11 UTC by Wendy

OMNIFATE update 1.0.0.2 has been released. This update brings a single change:

Combat

Fixed a crash when losing battles.

Thanks for Cuubluu for reporting this issue! :)

(this update was released twice due to me forgetting to update the version number lol)