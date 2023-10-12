 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Eyes of Ara update for 12 October 2023

The Eyes of Ara patch 1.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12418756 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor patch update to fix the black screen bug that would occur when entering Chapter 3 while the Halloween or Christmas holiday events were active.

Changed files in this update

The Eyes of Ara Content Depot 454251
  • Loading history…
The Eyes of Ara Content MacOS Depot 454252
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link