Minor patch update to fix the black screen bug that would occur when entering Chapter 3 while the Halloween or Christmas holiday events were active.
The Eyes of Ara update for 12 October 2023
The Eyes of Ara patch 1.5.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
The Eyes of Ara Content Depot 454251
The Eyes of Ara Content MacOS Depot 454252
