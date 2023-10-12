 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Orbo's Odyssey update for 12 October 2023

Orbo's Odyssey V1.1.2 - More Mod Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12418704 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where time trial on success events would only run once
  • Fixed a bug where JComposers could not loop without causing a crash
  • Fixed a bug where level binders wouldn't correctly kill players during a time trial
  • New camera tracking component that behaves like Track To Player Head
  • New settings for tracking scripts to align the tracking object to the head transform's rotation
  • Time trials will automatically set their BGM volumes as inactive on startup, so you won't have to worry about that anymore while making mods.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2539961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link