- Fixed a bug where time trial on success events would only run once
- Fixed a bug where JComposers could not loop without causing a crash
- Fixed a bug where level binders wouldn't correctly kill players during a time trial
- New camera tracking component that behaves like Track To Player Head
- New settings for tracking scripts to align the tracking object to the head transform's rotation
- Time trials will automatically set their BGM volumes as inactive on startup, so you won't have to worry about that anymore while making mods.
Orbo's Odyssey update for 12 October 2023
Orbo's Odyssey V1.1.2 - More Mod Fixes
Patchnotes
