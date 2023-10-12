 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

On Dark Terms update for 12 October 2023

0.1.1 is here with a highly requested feature... "Smack-able" cat objects!

Share · View all patches · Build 12418668 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW

  • The highly requested “Smackable” objects for cats have been added to the apartment, amusement park, and the fast-food area near the park! Players will need to use their “T” ability to hit them. I have plans to expand the number of smackable objects and where they can be found, but for now I hope the community will have fun with this!

UPDATES

  • Hallucinations are now prevented while the UI is open on all difficulties.
  • Added footstep sounds to the open world scarecrows.
  • All hiding spots now have the creepy doll.

FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where the scarecrow was not killing players in astral form.
  • Fixed an issue where players that die while mid-cast such as corruption, do not reset the state of authority on the casting object, preventing other players from interaction with it.
  • Fixed an issue where getting killed by an open world creature when far from the apartment, can sometimes cause the apartment to not visibility load in on clients upon resurrection.
  • Fixed an issue where some Overserved Energies would not despawn after 2 minutes of not being absorbed.
As always, thank you so much everyone for playing!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2159531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link