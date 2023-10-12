0.1.1 is here with a highly requested feature... "Smack-able" cat objects!

The highly requested “Smackable” objects for cats have been added to the apartment, amusement park, and the fast-food area near the park! Players will need to use their “T” ability to hit them. I have plans to expand the number of smackable objects and where they can be found, but for now I hope the community will have fun with this!
UPDATES
Hallucinations are now prevented while the UI is open on all difficulties.
Added footstep sounds to the open world scarecrows.
All hiding spots now have the creepy doll.
FIXES
Fixed an issue where the scarecrow was not killing players in astral form.
Fixed an issue where players that die while mid-cast such as corruption, do not reset the state of authority on the casting object, preventing other players from interaction with it.
Fixed an issue where getting killed by an open world creature when far from the apartment, can sometimes cause the apartment to not visibility load in on clients upon resurrection.
Fixed an issue where some Overserved Energies would not despawn after 2 minutes of not being absorbed.
As always, thank you so much everyone for playing!
