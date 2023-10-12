- Added: ambient music to play occasionally during gameplay (turns off when situational music starts to play)
- Changed: different way of connection has different detection rate (e.g. exploits are loud :))
- Changed: new balance on detection rate and detection process
- Changed: difficulty level has influence on detection rate
- Fixed: fix upload blocked for mission type where upload is required
- Added: In-game Calculator conversions between HEX and DEC
How To Hack In? update for 12 October 2023
Patch notes 12/10/2023 02:02
Patchnotes via Steam Community
