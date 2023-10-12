 Skip to content

How To Hack In? update for 12 October 2023

Patch notes 12/10/2023 02:02

Share · View all patches · Build 12418638 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added: ambient music to play occasionally during gameplay (turns off when situational music starts to play)
  • Changed: different way of connection has different detection rate (e.g. exploits are loud :))
  • Changed: new balance on detection rate and detection process
  • Changed: difficulty level has influence on detection rate
  • Fixed: fix upload blocked for mission type where upload is required
  • Added: In-game Calculator conversions between HEX and DEC

