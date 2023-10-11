Platypus Adventures 1.23
Minor update focused on balance and fixes
Adjustments
- Increased Snake's Health
- Increased Snake's Attack Damage
- Adjusted Leafball score to win from 10 points to 5 points
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where fall damage was occurring when Platy lands in water at high speed
- Fixed an issue where a bonechief was causing Platy to become stuck on a climb vine
- Fixed an issue where the climb vine widget could become stuck on the screen
- Fixed an issue where Platy couldn't pickup the bucket, for crab's bird bath quest
- Fixed an issue where the camera would snap to Snake's location on death
- Fixed an issue that could cause Platy to fall through the world at Blackrock Island
- Fixed an issue where the lighthouse quest could not be completed at Blackrock Island
- Fixed an issue where sharks could be out-run too easily at Blackrock Island
