Platypus Adventures update for 11 October 2023

Platypus Adventures 1.23

Minor update focused on balance and fixes

Adjustments

  • Increased Snake's Health
  • Increased Snake's Attack Damage
  • Adjusted Leafball score to win from 10 points to 5 points

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where fall damage was occurring when Platy lands in water at high speed
  • Fixed an issue where a bonechief was causing Platy to become stuck on a climb vine
  • Fixed an issue where the climb vine widget could become stuck on the screen
  • Fixed an issue where Platy couldn't pickup the bucket, for crab's bird bath quest
  • Fixed an issue where the camera would snap to Snake's location on death
  • Fixed an issue that could cause Platy to fall through the world at Blackrock Island
  • Fixed an issue where the lighthouse quest could not be completed at Blackrock Island
  • Fixed an issue where sharks could be out-run too easily at Blackrock Island

