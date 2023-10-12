 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

We Who Are About To Die update for 12 October 2023

EA v0.22 patch changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 12418576 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Aspirants!

0.22 is here! This small patch includes some bugfixes, optimisations and minor changes/additions while we work towards a larger patch.

Changes & Additions

  • Various tweaks and improvements to third person mode - things like camera position/zoom, lower FOV, lower sensitivity and less camera lag. (hopefully a step towards reducing motion sickness as well)
  • Part 1 of a new "character/audience code LOD" system which optimises the game when it comes to processing characters and physics (=CPU focused)
  • Map and graphics optimisations (=GPU focused) - more to come!
  • Reworked character physics "skeleton"
  • More stable physics (hopefully!)
  • Slight reworks to Stadium Spike variation

Bugfixes

  • Fixed bug preventing the Exalted Cuirass from showing up (finally -- sorry again!)

  • Fixed bug where AI would have an unnecessary delay on start of combat

  • Fixed navigation issue on Stadium Spike variation

  • Fixed some rebinds not working properly

  • Fixed issue where death and battle victory can trigger together

  • Minor UI fixes

  • Minor wording issues when playing with gamepad

  • Fixed dead gladiators astronaut space-program, I think... (F in chat for the best bug ever)

As always,
We who are about to die salute you!
Jordy

Changed files in this update

We who are about to Die Content Depot 973231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link