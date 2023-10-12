EA v0.22 patch changelog

Hello Aspirants!
0.22 is here! This small patch includes some bugfixes, optimisations and minor changes/additions while we work towards a larger patch.
Changes & Additions
- Various tweaks and improvements to third person mode - things like camera position/zoom, lower FOV, lower sensitivity and less camera lag. (hopefully a step towards reducing motion sickness as well)
- Part 1 of a new "character/audience code LOD" system which optimises the game when it comes to processing characters and physics (=CPU focused)
- Map and graphics optimisations (=GPU focused) - more to come!
- Reworked character physics "skeleton"
- More stable physics (hopefully!)
- Slight reworks to Stadium Spike variation
Bugfixes
-
Fixed bug preventing the Exalted Cuirass from showing up (finally -- sorry again!)
-
Fixed bug where AI would have an unnecessary delay on start of combat
-
Fixed navigation issue on Stadium Spike variation
-
Fixed some rebinds not working properly
-
Fixed issue where death and battle victory can trigger together
-
Minor UI fixes
-
Minor wording issues when playing with gamepad
-
Fixed dead gladiators astronaut space-program, I think... (F in chat for the best bug ever)
As always,
We who are about to die salute you!
Jordy
