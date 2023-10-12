EA v0.22 patch changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 12418576 · Last edited 12 October 2023 – 01:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello Aspirants!

0.22 is here! This small patch includes some bugfixes, optimisations and minor changes/additions while we work towards a larger patch.

Changes & Additions

Various tweaks and improvements to third person mode - things like camera position/zoom, lower FOV, lower sensitivity and less camera lag. (hopefully a step towards reducing motion sickness as well)

Part 1 of a new "character/audience code LOD" system which optimises the game when it comes to processing characters and physics (=CPU focused)

Map and graphics optimisations (=GPU focused) - more to come!

Reworked character physics "skeleton"

More stable physics (hopefully!)

Slight reworks to Stadium Spike variation

Bugfixes

Fixed bug preventing the Exalted Cuirass from showing up (finally -- sorry again!)

Fixed bug where AI would have an unnecessary delay on start of combat

Fixed navigation issue on Stadium Spike variation

Fixed some rebinds not working properly

Fixed issue where death and battle victory can trigger together

Minor UI fixes

Minor wording issues when playing with gamepad

Fixed dead gladiators astronaut space-program, I think... (F in chat for the best bug ever)

As always,

We who are about to die salute you!

Jordy