 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ruin or Victory update for 11 October 2023

Update 1.100

Share · View all patches · Build 12418570 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features and Improvements

  • Added a contextual hint box, showing basic gameplay hints based on what is selected
  • Workers at crop farms are automatically managed; this can be disabled in options
  • Stockpiles automatically create resource move orders for common situations; this can be disabled in options
  • After constructing a building, humans and carts build the next nearby building if they have no other orders
  • Humans gathering periodically upgrade their current tool if possible
  • Idle warriors periodically upgrade their assigned equipment if possible
  • Added more messages about various economic inefficiencies

Corrections and Fixes

  • Fixed a rare crash
  • The expected number of workers returning to a farm could be incorrect
  • Workshops sometimes did not use any metal to make metal items
  • The display of armory move orders could be incorrect when showing combined metals

Balance

  • Gathering food without a tool is faster

UI/UX

  • Messages are displayed in the game world with a colored icon; hovering the mouse over will show the message text
  • The message box expands so that messages are always displayed for their full duration
  • Added a setting to change the message display time
  • The selected barracks or house shows its healing radius as green dots
  • Gameplay options are organized in subtabs

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1800011 Depot 1800011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link