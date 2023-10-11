Update 1.100

New Features and Improvements
- Added a contextual hint box, showing basic gameplay hints based on what is selected
- Workers at crop farms are automatically managed; this can be disabled in options
- Stockpiles automatically create resource move orders for common situations; this can be disabled in options
- After constructing a building, humans and carts build the next nearby building if they have no other orders
- Humans gathering periodically upgrade their current tool if possible
- Idle warriors periodically upgrade their assigned equipment if possible
- Added more messages about various economic inefficiencies
Corrections and Fixes
- Fixed a rare crash
- The expected number of workers returning to a farm could be incorrect
- Workshops sometimes did not use any metal to make metal items
- The display of armory move orders could be incorrect when showing combined metals
Balance
- Gathering food without a tool is faster
UI/UX
- Messages are displayed in the game world with a colored icon; hovering the mouse over will show the message text
- The message box expands so that messages are always displayed for their full duration
- Added a setting to change the message display time
- The selected barracks or house shows its healing radius as green dots
- Gameplay options are organized in subtabs
Changed files in this update