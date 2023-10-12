Fixing a Fix patch

While trying to fix potions and consumables being used right after closing a dialog, we introduced a delay in the usage of potions! So it's not that they were not working after the last patch, it's just that we changed how they work: instead of just clicking or pressing a key/button, you had to hold.

But we understand that's confusing, so we found another solution that doesn't change the way potions work.

To sum it up:

Closing a dialog won't trigger potion usage

Using a potion works the same way it has always worked

Thank you for your patience!

And thank you to everyone who has provided feedback, suggestions and left reviews. It's been incredibly helpful for us! Please join our discord! We'd love to hear from you

https://discord.gg/HhjNd3u6KW