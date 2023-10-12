 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blue Oak Bridge update for 12 October 2023

Fixing a Fix patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12418535 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

While trying to fix potions and consumables being used right after closing a dialog, we introduced a delay in the usage of potions! So it's not that they were not working after the last patch, it's just that we changed how they work: instead of just clicking or pressing a key/button, you had to hold.

But we understand that's confusing, so we found another solution that doesn't change the way potions work.

To sum it up:

  • Closing a dialog won't trigger potion usage
  • Using a potion works the same way it has always worked

Thank you for your patience!

And thank you to everyone who has provided feedback, suggestions and left reviews. It's been incredibly helpful for us! Please join our discord! We'd love to hear from you

https://discord.gg/HhjNd3u6KW

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1961372 Depot 1961372
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1961373 Depot 1961373
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1961374 Depot 1961374
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link