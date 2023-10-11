 Skip to content

Koatl el Defensor: Los túneles perdidos update for 11 October 2023

Small Update

Koatl el Defensor: Los túneles perdidos update for 11 October 2023

Build 12418482

Patchnotes via Steam Community

this update adds some fields in localization that weren't available before, as well as some new audio for some of the cutscenes

