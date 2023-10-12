- player gravity claw grasp float strength now decreases as velocity increases, allowing fall damage while preserving easy vaulting and edge grab reactions
- added 0.2s input buffer for gravity shifting
- improved alignment of item name in center of selection wheel
- added purple spokes marking the sections of the selection wheel when the item wheel upgrade is equipped
Unification update for 12 October 2023
2023.10.11.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1177341 Depot 1177341
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update