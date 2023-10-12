 Skip to content

Unification update for 12 October 2023

2023.10.11.1

Build 12418460 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • player gravity claw grasp float strength now decreases as velocity increases, allowing fall damage while preserving easy vaulting and edge grab reactions
  • added 0.2s input buffer for gravity shifting
  • improved alignment of item name in center of selection wheel
  • added purple spokes marking the sections of the selection wheel when the item wheel upgrade is equipped

