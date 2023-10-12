 Skip to content

Tower of Pandemonium update for 12 October 2023

Patch 1.0

Patch 1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Controller compatibility and minor bug fixes.
Buttons to follow the game on social networks appear on the title screen.

