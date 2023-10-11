🍬🎮Patch Notes - GeoJelly Early Access Exit Celebration!🌍

Dear GeoJelly Explorers,

We are thrilled to announce that GeoJelly is officially leaving its Early Access phase and moving into a new chapter of exciting adventures! We want to express our deepest gratitude to all of you who have supported us through this journey. Your feedback, suggestions, and dedication have been invaluable, and we couldn't have done it without you.

Here's what's new in this momentous update:

1. Restart Button:

Your voices have been heard, and we're pleased to introduce the long-awaited "Restart" button. Now, you can jump back into the action without missing a beat, making your gameplay experience smoother and more enjoyable.

2. Dynamic Aimer:

To help you navigate the challenging terrain of GeoJelly, we've added a dynamic aimer to your character. You'll now have a clear view of where you'll land during the drop, making precision landings a breeze.

3. Vibrant Main Menu:

We've revamped the main menu with a burst of color, bringing a fresh and inviting look to the game. Explore the options and dive into the world of GeoJelly with style!

4. Easter Eggs and Achievements:

Get ready to embark on thrilling treasure hunts as we've hidden even more easter eggs throughout the game. Unlock an array of new achievements and show off your accomplishments to your fellow GeoJelly adventurers.

5. Dialogue System, Characters and Cutscene:

Discover a more immersive gaming experience with the new dialogue system. Engage with a host of diverse characters that will guide you through the GeoJelly universe, adding depth to the storyline. We have also added a cutscene for the first level.

6. Tutorial Upgrades and Tips:

We've upgraded our tutorial to ensure that players of all levels can get a grip on the game mechanics. We've also sprinkled in more helpful tips throughout your journey to assist you in mastering the GeoJelly universe.

Other updates:

Post Processing has been added.

Small bug fixes.

Removing the report button.

New Levels.

GeoJelly has evolved, thanks to your incredible support and contributions. We're committed to continuing our journey with you, bringing even more exciting updates, features, and content to the game. We can't wait to see what new adventures await you as you explore GeoJelly beyond Early Access.

Thank you for your unwavering dedication and enthusiasm. Your feedback has shaped GeoJelly into the game it is today. Now, let's embark on this exciting new chapter together!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2208040/GeoJelly/

Happy Exploring,

The GeoJelly Team

Source Byte Sp. z o.o.