Halloween Arrives in Sundaria!

Halloween has Arrived in Sundaria!

We are happy to announce that the Halloween Event is live. During this event, players may speak with the Galdrin's Harvest Watcher in town to begin. Players will be tasked with obtained Candy Apples from the bosses of Sundaria. Players may exchange the Candy Apples at the Watcher for rewards.

5 new weapon pattern rewards

Class Set Fragments

Magical Cores and Tokens of Change

Additionally, two new fearsome Halloween enemies are stalking the dungeons of Sundaria. These enemies will drop a large amount of Candy Apples when killed. If either one manages to kill you, or you flee, they will leave that dungeon run and go on the hunt once more.

These new bosses are only available on Nightmare difficulty, and can spawn in all 7 dungeons.

After listening to player feedback since our recent SAM patch, we have made additional improvements to itemization in general:

Weapons will now always roll at least 1 element and a Bonus to the Primary Class Ability (Slash, Smite, Aimed Shot, Eviscerate, Fireball)

Weapons may now have a maximum of 4 element damage rolls on them.

Mighty Blow Threat was removed from some Champion Armor

Improvements:

Improved Malorath's Lightning Barrage visuals

Increased font size in character select buttons

Changed interface settings layout. Separated Split Screen to its own section

Improved Arch Demon of Nu texture so it's more readable

Improved Quest dialog text scroll box will now return back to the top on the next page.

Increased Commander Griev's damage on Nightmare Difficulty

Players can no longer complete a quest without enough inventory space to accept the rewards.

Item stack size and XP bar readability improved

Improved scaling and layout in the Painter menu for narrow/wide aspects

Removed Armor Penetration from Wizard Items

Bug Fixes: