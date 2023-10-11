Halloween Arrives in Sundaria!

Halloween has Arrived in Sundaria!
We are happy to announce that the Halloween Event is live. During this event, players may speak with the Galdrin's Harvest Watcher in town to begin. Players will be tasked with obtained Candy Apples from the bosses of Sundaria. Players may exchange the Candy Apples at the Watcher for rewards.
- 5 new weapon pattern rewards
- Class Set Fragments
- Magical Cores and Tokens of Change
Additionally, two new fearsome Halloween enemies are stalking the dungeons of Sundaria. These enemies will drop a large amount of Candy Apples when killed. If either one manages to kill you, or you flee, they will leave that dungeon run and go on the hunt once more.
These new bosses are only available on Nightmare difficulty, and can spawn in all 7 dungeons.
Itemization Updates:
After listening to player feedback since our recent SAM patch, we have made additional improvements to itemization in general:
- Weapons will now always roll at least 1 element and a Bonus to the Primary Class Ability (Slash, Smite, Aimed Shot, Eviscerate, Fireball)
- Weapons may now have a maximum of 4 element damage rolls on them.
- Mighty Blow Threat was removed from some Champion Armor
Improvements:
- Improved Malorath's Lightning Barrage visuals
- Increased font size in character select buttons
- Changed interface settings layout. Separated Split Screen to its own section
- Improved Arch Demon of Nu texture so it's more readable
- Improved Quest dialog text scroll box will now return back to the top on the next page.
- Increased Commander Griev's damage on Nightmare Difficulty
- Players can no longer complete a quest without enough inventory space to accept the rewards.
- Item stack size and XP bar readability improved
- Improved scaling and layout in the Painter menu for narrow/wide aspects
- Removed Armor Penetration from Wizard Items
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed Malorath Defile scaling, should now correctly represent the area impacted
- Fixed where players could not enter stealth due to Stalker buff removal of ability
- Fixed spiders getting stuck after spawning from pods
- Fixed camera clipping inside Holdurbrans room, and Victor getting stuck on his bone piles
- Fixed Plaugemaster Verix should no longer cancel his own ability Void Prison
- Fixed split screen players not setting their initial ready state, causing the ready up mechanic to not be consistent
- Fixed entrance skip in Festering Bog
- Fixed enemies being stuck in the Festering Bog
- Fixed potential bug where item generation version may have been wiped when upgrading
- Split Screen corrected screen size ratio
- Fixed Issue with Reginald and Rorann not resetting
- Removed advanced combat effects from Mimic NPCs
- Fixed issue with Demon Lord Malorath dropping additional unintended loot
- Fixed Merchant, Salvage, and Upgrade menu hints updated to reflect correct bindings
- Fixed Upgrade Menu so you can no longer open the upgrade menu for an unupgradeable item by using the keyboard/gamepad activate button
- Fixed issue with Minimaps not loading. Minimaps now load correctly when resuming a dungeon and when joining/rejoining a multiplayer dungeon in progress
- Fixed Hero name/class/level text blocking clicks in the Lobby
- Fixed an issue with completed Dungeons not resetting properly
- Fixed merchant sell list changing focused item when clicking outside of the sell confirmation window
- Fixed combined level (level + heroism) being used by lootable chests instead of just character level
- Fixed item icon showing stacks size of zero in places like purchase confirmation window
- AI Should once again look toward players while in combat and able to hit players in a down state
- Lady Everleen should no longer randomly teleport beneath the floor and become stuck
- Fixed an issue with Cone of Fire itemization causing the bonus applied to be higher than designed
Changed files in this update