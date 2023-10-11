 Skip to content

Castle Constructor update for 11 October 2023

Beta 1.3.3 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A patch to fix a couple more reported issues. Thanks to everyone who reported them.

Changes:
  • Made longbows (The actual bow, not the soldier type) a bit larger so they are more visible.
Fixes:
  • Fixed an issue with alchemists where siege towers and siege ladders would get locked up when trying to link to the block.
  • Made a slight change to the code for siege units to try and ensure the soldiers that were inside them continue moving towards the keep after the siege unit is killed.
  • Made some adjustments to pathfinding to try and prevent siege units from accidentally passing through blocks.

