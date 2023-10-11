 Skip to content

Idle Armada update for 11 October 2023

0.17.2.0 - QOL Improvements, Performance, Bugfixes, Save Reliability

Share · View all patches · Build 12418272 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Upgrade to golang v1.21.3 which among other fixes, has performance changes to lower latency.
  • Upgrade to ebiten v2.6.2-prerelease with some fixes including a rare audio deadlock issue, rare crashes, and upgrades to newer versions of OpenGL and WebGL.
  • Save reliability: Previously if the game completely failed to load a save and any backups for some reason, it would give up on the save and start a new save in that slot that will overwrite the old save. Now it will avoid overwriting it, instead start up in a special mode that warns you of what happened, allows you to change save slots, but specifically avoids overwriting the save slot that can't be loaded.
  • Save reliability: Now the game displays any corrupt save files if any exist, see info about them, export to clipboard (base64), etc.
  • Save reliability: Fix some bugs in save handling that could cause the game to mishandle an error.
  • Remake: Fix crash when game starts up.
  • Remake: Fix issue where sometimes on making a new world in remake, the map wouldn't show at all.
  • In the rare event of an error, game now displays error dialogs with extremely long error messages more properly (readable).
  • Reduce unnecessary work when saving and loading on android.
  • If android ever fails to find the right directory for saves, report it to UI instead of silently ignoring it.
  • Display the directory where saves are stored on the settings tab.
  • Record in the save file what platform saved a game save, for easier diagnosing of issues.
  • Show base stats on military add ship type screen.
  • Code changes to take advantage of new go 1.21 features.
  • No longer hide the middle purchase upgrade button when it would only buy 1.

