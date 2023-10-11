 Skip to content

Harvest Island update for 11 October 2023

Story Mode + Normal Mode Buffed Build V1.08

Share · View all patches · Build 12418199 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Boost bless earned by gods in normal mode by 2x (Requires New Game)
-Boost starting earned bless with animals (Requires New Game)
-Decrease items needed to gather for offerings at farm and starting god statues
-Story mode has longer timer for fishing. + 5 seconds more (For disability users)
-Added Building description when building something. (Localizing this later)
-Fixed event wolf bug scene when going to the lake and soft locking

