Story Mode + Normal Mode Buffed Build V1.08

-Boost bless earned by gods in normal mode by 2x (Requires New Game)

-Boost starting earned bless with animals (Requires New Game)

-Decrease items needed to gather for offerings at farm and starting god statues

-Story mode has longer timer for fishing. + 5 seconds more (For disability users)

-Added Building description when building something. (Localizing this later)

-Fixed event wolf bug scene when going to the lake and soft locking