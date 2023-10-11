Update to version: Early Access 1.4!

Hi, Captains of Fortune!

In this update, I focused a lot on your main requests, obviously on those that were quickest to do.

CHANGES IN EARLY ACCESS 1.4:

I added the consumable item " Coin net ".

It is used to collect all the coins scattered around the map; let's say it replaces the VS magnet.

Now, the cost of mercenaries will not increase with each purchase but will depend solely on the number of mercenaries in your group .

Many of you asked me this, and you were right.

I have set that empty chests, once closed, disappear completely, so they will no longer be annoying when interacting with other objects.

Items and coins now disappear after 1000 seconds and not after just 120 as before.

Fixed a bug due to equipment testing for version 1.2.

In the next update, I would like to try to change the enemy spawn system and make it more group-based so as to see if the gameplay is more fun.

For any suggestions, write to me. I'm always happy to share your ideas and report any problems to me.

If you like the game, please help me by leaving a review so that other players can see MOTK:FB.

Have a nice day, and see you next update! :)