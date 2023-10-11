-Your FPS should be 60, or very close to 60 now.
-You should no longer disconnect from the server so often (this will still happen if you have very low FPS)
Swords & Crystals update for 11 October 2023
Important low FPS and bad stability fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
