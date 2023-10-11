 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Insect Adventure Playtest update for 11 October 2023

Public Beta Test Update 2

Share · View all patches · Build 12417922 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The playtest has been updated to include the Flying Fortress area, formerly known as the Wrecked Ship. The end trigger for this beta has been moved to the dragonfly mountain at the end of the Mountain Valley. Anybody who knows me knows that this is a personal one-man project I've been working on, and the first half of this month has had a number of setbacks on my mental health. I'm no longer confident I'll have this entire thing updated by the end of the year, but I will diligently continue working on it until the end.
Anyone with feedback to the beta please say your thoughts to the community hub https://steamcommunity.com/app/1625510/ or in the game's official discord: https://discord.gg/vV7mx85

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2537741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link