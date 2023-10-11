Public Beta Test Update 2

The playtest has been updated to include the Flying Fortress area, formerly known as the Wrecked Ship. The end trigger for this beta has been moved to the dragonfly mountain at the end of the Mountain Valley. Anybody who knows me knows that this is a personal one-man project I've been working on, and the first half of this month has had a number of setbacks on my mental health. I'm no longer confident I'll have this entire thing updated by the end of the year, but I will diligently continue working on it until the end.

Anyone with feedback to the beta please say your thoughts to the community hub https://steamcommunity.com/app/1625510/ or in the game's official discord: https://discord.gg/vV7mx85