Red Crucible: Phoenix Rising update for 11 October 2023

Update Notes: v0.5.4f1

Build 12417916 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added: Fright Night!
  • Added authentication using login/password
  • Added support for multiple accounts and cross play
  • Added option to delete accounts

