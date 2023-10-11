- Added: Fright Night!
- Added authentication using login/password
- Added support for multiple accounts and cross play
- Added option to delete accounts
Red Crucible: Phoenix Rising update for 11 October 2023
Update Notes: v0.5.4f1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
