Testing Branch Updated to Version 1.1.1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The controller interface has been updated in many ways.

The move forward/backward keys (and therefor controller input) can now be used to raise and lower numeric amounts.

TAB has been replaced by the "Approve" key. So now you toggle the controls menu with the approval key.

Also, the splash screen is not fixed to the "enter" key, but whatever key or button you assign to the advance dialogue command.

What this all means is that you should be able to fully enjoy the game with the controller. There should be almost no reason to use the keyboard once your controller is set up.

The only keyboard commands remaining are:

F1 - Resets the options file to default values.

F2 - Opens the instruction manual

F3 - Opens the credits screen

I am probably not going to bother with these unless it makes a difference to a significant group of players. Also, I imagine I may have to update these to get the Steam Deck green check-mark. We will see what happens.

Other Stuff

There are a bunch of smaller fixes to the rest of the game. I will outline those once this becomes the default branch. I want to wait until this is more thoroughly tested before that happens, because it will require players to start a new saved game.

Go to "Islands of the Caliph > Properties > Betas" and select "Public_Testing" from the drop-down menu.