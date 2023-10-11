 Skip to content

Colorless update for 11 October 2023

Colorless Patch 2.1.5

Colorless Patch 2.1.5 · Last edited by Wendy

Welcome to the First and late (Sorry) Second Game Patch!

Major Change :

Save System:

a brand-new save system in our patch! 📁 Now you can easily preserve your progress and configurations at the click of a button. No more worries about losing your precious progress.

Other Patch Improvements :

  • Several dialogues have been revised again & Missing one found too.
  • Font change due to the absence of characters used in other languages such as German and French.
  • More adjustments have been made to enhance the legibility of text and dialogues throughout the game.

