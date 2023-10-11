Colorless Patch 2.1.5

Welcome to the
First and late (Sorry) Second Game Patch!
Major Change :
Save System:
a brand-new save system in our patch! 📁 Now you can easily preserve your progress and configurations at the click of a button. No more worries about losing your precious progress.
Other Patch Improvements :
- Several dialogues have been revised again & Missing one found too.
- Font change due to the absence of characters used in other languages such as German and French.
- More adjustments have been made to enhance the legibility of text and dialogues throughout the game.
Changed files in this update