Update - Patch Notes 0.1.8

Hey everyone!

A smaller patch this week, but we are still working hard in preparation for the Customization Feature and the new team coming out sooner than later! We can't wait to show you guys some teasers and have y'all build your own squads!

**

Gameplay

**

Added a new shot-block feature (PS: L1 / XB: LB)

Definitely still in development and barebones, but we thought you guys would enjoy testing it out. We'll be working on it as time goes by..

Mega-lob ability improvements and fixes

There’s a new Referee in town!

We heard you. The previous one was a bit bland. Hope you like the ol' blind man.

He will only be hunting the enemy team, but he is much slower. Let us know what you think!

Goalies' glove and blocker colliders on the enemy teams have been slightly reduced

We're still experimenting with changes to goalies to make them feel fair and consistent on both sides. While we understand that goalies can be weaker in certain situations, we are committed to ensuring that they feel balanced in the long run!

**

System

**