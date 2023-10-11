● Boosted Gold and Elixir income mostly towards the end-game
● Reduced the prices for the Shrine building
● Fixed a bug with multiple Pets not multiplying the Critical Hit chance properly
Tap Ninja update for 11 October 2023
Tap Ninja v5.0.9 is live!
