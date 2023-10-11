 Skip to content

Tap Ninja update for 11 October 2023

Tap Ninja v5.0.9 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12417781 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

● Boosted Gold and Elixir income mostly towards the end-game
● Reduced the prices for the Shrine building
● Fixed a bug with multiple Pets not multiplying the Critical Hit chance properly

Changed files in this update

Tap Ninja - Windows Depot 1891701
  • Loading history…
Tap Ninja - Mac Depot 1891702
  • Loading history…
Tap Ninja - Linux Depot 1891703
  • Loading history…
