Forebloomed: Evergreen Edition update for 11 October 2023

v1.0.2

11 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bosses refusing to die and blocking the trapdoor
Fixed BFF achievement not working
Fixed world map not working correctly in shops
Fixed jellyfish bullets homing onto player if the jellyfish dies
Nerfed jellyfish
Halved the scaling speed of boss hp in Cycle 2+
Made Solana statue emblem placement persistent across runs
Fixed visual bug with the "achievement unlocked" UI text
Made item description text less squashed
Removed Walnut from the shop pool
Made it so seeds are never decimal numbers
Reduced length of garbled text in the portal room
Removed unintentional indentation in one of the dialogue lines of the shopkeeper
Fixed camera issues in the portal room

