Fixed bosses refusing to die and blocking the trapdoor

Fixed BFF achievement not working

Fixed world map not working correctly in shops

Fixed jellyfish bullets homing onto player if the jellyfish dies

Nerfed jellyfish

Halved the scaling speed of boss hp in Cycle 2+

Made Solana statue emblem placement persistent across runs

Fixed visual bug with the "achievement unlocked" UI text

Made item description text less squashed

Removed Walnut from the shop pool

Made it so seeds are never decimal numbers

Reduced length of garbled text in the portal room

Removed unintentional indentation in one of the dialogue lines of the shopkeeper

Fixed camera issues in the portal room