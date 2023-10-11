Fixed bosses refusing to die and blocking the trapdoor
Fixed BFF achievement not working
Fixed world map not working correctly in shops
Fixed jellyfish bullets homing onto player if the jellyfish dies
Nerfed jellyfish
Halved the scaling speed of boss hp in Cycle 2+
Made Solana statue emblem placement persistent across runs
Fixed visual bug with the "achievement unlocked" UI text
Made item description text less squashed
Removed Walnut from the shop pool
Made it so seeds are never decimal numbers
Reduced length of garbled text in the portal room
Removed unintentional indentation in one of the dialogue lines of the shopkeeper
Fixed camera issues in the portal room
Forebloomed: Evergreen Edition update for 11 October 2023
v1.0.2
Fixed bosses refusing to die and blocking the trapdoor
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update