Rogue Blight Playtest update for 11 October 2023

Patch 54.1

Patch 54.1 · Build 12417738

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug Fix: Game settings are now read correctly on linux.
  • Bug Fix: Sometimes a character would sutter when it tries to go into the enemy, all enemies were corrected.
  • Bug Fix: Finishing tutorial for second time, save and quitting back to main menu from the main hub. Starts at a map instead of the main hub.
  • Bug Fix: Game freezing while saving on slow computers has been fixed.
  • Bug Fix: No longer can click buttons "Save And Quit" or "Abandon Run" multiple times.
  • Bug Fix: Background normal map fixed in the main hub.
  • Visual: Controller D-Pad text on rebinding no longer is warping to the next line.
  • Visual: Improved the attack animation for third attack left hand dagger.

