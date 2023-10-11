- Bug Fix: Game settings are now read correctly on linux.
- Bug Fix: Sometimes a character would sutter when it tries to go into the enemy, all enemies were corrected.
- Bug Fix: Finishing tutorial for second time, save and quitting back to main menu from the main hub. Starts at a map instead of the main hub.
- Bug Fix: Game freezing while saving on slow computers has been fixed.
- Bug Fix: No longer can click buttons "Save And Quit" or "Abandon Run" multiple times.
- Bug Fix: Background normal map fixed in the main hub.
- Visual: Controller D-Pad text on rebinding no longer is warping to the next line.
- Visual: Improved the attack animation for third attack left hand dagger.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 11 October 2023
Patch 54.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103581 Depot 2103581
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103582 Depot 2103582
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103583 Depot 2103583
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update