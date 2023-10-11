- Added in-game manual. It can be accessed by pressing F1 or the top face button on the gamepad while exploring the dungeon.
- Fixed minor rendering issues on Steam Deck.
Demon Lord Reincarnation update for 11 October 2023
Update 1.0.5 Notes
Patchnotes
