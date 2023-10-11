Update, Version 20231011

English

############Content################

[Skill]New Skill: Righteous Vengence

[Effect]New Effects: Wrath of Vengeance (Technically, that's three different effects. Each provides 25% more attack, speed, and magic defense)

[Righteous Vengence]Based on the number of fallen teammates, you gain different levels of "Wrath of Vengeance." If you already have a higher level of this effect, it will not overwrite it. It will last until the end of the current battle.

[Faith] "Psalms 58:10" now grants the skill "Righteous Vengence"

[Faith] "Deuteronomy 32:43" now grants the skill "Righteous Vengence"

[Faith] You can pick either one of those two to get the skill. But, you can also add both of them to your customized faith.

[Wiki]Updated all the above to the game's wiki.

简体中文

############Content################

【技能】新技能：神圣复仇

【状态效果】新效果：复仇之怒 （技术上，这是三个不同的状态效果。每一个比前一个多提供25%的攻击力、速度和魔法防御）

【神圣复仇】基于队伍中倒下的队友数量，你会获得不同等级的【复仇之怒】 如果你已经有较高等级的这个效果，那么不会去覆盖掉这个效果。效果持续到本次战斗结束。

【信仰】申命记 32:43现在提供技能【神圣复仇】

【信仰】圣经诗篇 58:10现在提供技能【神圣复仇】

【信仰】你可以通过选择上面两个信条中的任何一个来获取这个技能。但是，你也可以把这两个信条同时加到你的自定义信仰上。

【维基】更新了上述内容到游戏的维基百科。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://controlc.com/ad92ad72

https://pastelink.net/ejcgodm9