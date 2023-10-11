 Skip to content

Cyber Knights: Flashpoint Playtest update for 11 October 2023

Update #8 is a big stability and cleaning house update - we've done some major work on the safehouse with this release. A few highlights:

  • Smoothed out the pace of new stories and recruits popping up
  • Fixed a potential lock up when a story event was going to run
  • Fixed mission conversations / legwork offers that clipped into the command table (Carnivore)

v0.9.21 - Alpha V2 Update #8: Cleaning House

  • Fixed issue with storylines all coming too fast
  • Fixed possible game lock up during start of a story event in the safehouse
  • Fixed issue with timeline face and names not updating immediately upon changes in roster
  • Fixed issue with color palette all turning white as you hover
  • Hid buttons in mission prep that are not yet wired up (Edit Loadout, Companions)
  • Removed text ellipsis that was making it hard to see how many items you had in inventory
  • Fixed issue with sometimes character highlight not lining up in Safehouse
  • Fixed issues with dialog and legwork offers clipping into the table
  • Fixed throwing grenades out of bounds made crazy high arcs
  • Fixed issues with hotkey callout placement in hover elements during missions

