Update #8 is a big stability and cleaning house update - we've done some major work on the safehouse with this release. A few highlights:
- Smoothed out the pace of new stories and recruits popping up
- Fixed a potential lock up when a story event was going to run
- Fixed mission conversations / legwork offers that clipped into the command table (Carnivore)
v0.9.21 - Alpha V2 Update #8: Cleaning House
- Fixed issue with storylines all coming too fast
- Fixed possible game lock up during start of a story event in the safehouse
- Fixed issue with timeline face and names not updating immediately upon changes in roster
- Fixed issue with color palette all turning white as you hover
- Hid buttons in mission prep that are not yet wired up (Edit Loadout, Companions)
- Removed text ellipsis that was making it hard to see how many items you had in inventory
- Fixed issue with sometimes character highlight not lining up in Safehouse
- Fixed issues with dialog and legwork offers clipping into the table
- Fixed throwing grenades out of bounds made crazy high arcs
- Fixed issues with hotkey callout placement in hover elements during missions
