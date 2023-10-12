 Skip to content

Foundation update for 12 October 2023

Patch 1.9.6.7 Is Now Live!

Patch 1.9.6.7 Is Now Live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Patch 1.9.6.7 is live with a number of bug fixes and updated localizations. See below for changelog.

Bug Fixes
  • Monument Window - The build button from the parent Monument would not start the build under specific conditions
  • Inherited Land Privilege - The tally did not carry over when reloading the save
  • Monastery - The attach node for the Modest Hall, Minor was outside of the building zone
  • Military Fort Barracks Window - Remove the housing quality section
  • House Window - removed repetition of maximum capacity information
  • Rare crash - caused by incorrect house setup
Update
  • Localization

