Patch 1.9.6.7 Is Now Live!

Hello everyone,
Patch 1.9.6.7 is live with a number of bug fixes and updated localizations. See below for changelog.
Bug Fixes
- Monument Window - The build button from the parent Monument would not start the build under specific conditions
- Inherited Land Privilege - The tally did not carry over when reloading the save
- Monastery - The attach node for the Modest Hall, Minor was outside of the building zone
- Military Fort Barracks Window - Remove the housing quality section
- House Window - removed repetition of maximum capacity information
- Rare crash - caused by incorrect house setup
Update
- Localization
