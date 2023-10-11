 Skip to content

Bull3000VRTS update for 11 October 2023

Balance Upgrade

Build 12417254

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Introducing the latest balance patch for Bull3000VRTS! Dive into a revamped gaming landscape with newly calibrated building and unit prices, meticulously designed to elevate your Real-Time Strategy experience. Dive deeper, play smarter, and conquer like never before. Where strategy meets perfection – Bull3000VRTS awaits you!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1730171 Depot 1730171
  • Loading history…
