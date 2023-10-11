Happy Halloween (Again)!

It's the most wonderful time of the year again: Halloween! The Halloween event is now active until November 6, and that includes the metagame* and items that came along with it last year. For those of you who already got everything from the event last year, there's still a bit of new content to collect! The metagame now awards the Purple Pumpkin Bucket Charm Memento, and a few _new _Halloween-themed cosmetics have been added to the gashapon. Better yet, these items are now in their own gashapon!... until the end of the event, of course. Lastly, for the duration of the event, everyone who logs in will get a free Pumpkin KOunter! Happy Halloween!

New Content:

New Donator Rewards Shop items: Heart Keychain Skull 'n' Bones Keychain Green Gem Keychain Purple Gem Keychain Pumpkin Keychain* Grim Lantern Keychain* Lil' Ghosty "Keychain"* Fruit Punch KOunter* Pumpkin KOunter*

New Halloween Gashapon items: Nevermore (Uncommon Holiday Intervention Weapon Skin) Poetic Tragedy (Common Holiday Launcher Pen Weapon Skin) Vengeful Snag (Common Holiday Supernova Weapon Skin) Some Sort of Pumpkin Hat (Common Holiday Outfit)



Bug Fixes:

Getting a KO streak with a character who does not yet have voicelines no longer results in particles not being randomized.



**Miscellaneous:**