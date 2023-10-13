Weekly Update & Table Editor Completion LEDs

Main Game
Bug Fixes & Misc.
- Fixed an issue where the score was not being tracked properly on Bumping Bars Arcade game.
- Optimization on Night Club Levels
- Sand Sanctuary: Fixed an issue where banners were not being rendered correctly.
- Easter Extravaganza: Fixed an issue where flippers were misbehaving.
Table Editor
Mission/Trial Completion LEDs
- Added the ability to add Completion LEDs to trials (not mandatory).
- A new button in the trial maker has been added to assign an LED tied to trial completion.
- These are automatically added to the automated pre-game LED animations.
Bug Fixes & Misc.
- Numerous fixes related to toys, such as some not playing, others being incorrectly assigned, etc…
- General behind the scenes optimization
To Do List:
In-Progress LEDs for Missions/Trials
Steam Workshop.
Continued Documentation.
General Notes:
While it may seem appear to be a slow week, progress is still being made! Next week will come with updates related to the spooky season 😊
