Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 13 October 2023

Weekly Update & Table Editor Completion LEDs

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Main Game

Bug Fixes & Misc.

  • Fixed an issue where the score was not being tracked properly on Bumping Bars Arcade game.
  • Optimization on Night Club Levels
  • Sand Sanctuary: Fixed an issue where banners were not being rendered correctly.
  • Easter Extravaganza: Fixed an issue where flippers were misbehaving.

Table Editor

Mission/Trial Completion LEDs

  • Added the ability to add Completion LEDs to trials (not mandatory).
  • A new button in the trial maker has been added to assign an LED tied to trial completion.
  • These are automatically added to the automated pre-game LED animations.

Bug Fixes & Misc.

  • Numerous fixes related to toys, such as some not playing, others being incorrectly assigned, etc…
  • General behind the scenes optimization

To Do List:

In-Progress LEDs for Missions/Trials

Steam Workshop.

Continued Documentation.

General Notes:
While it may seem appear to be a slow week, progress is still being made! Next week will come with updates related to the spooky season 😊

