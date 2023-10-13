Weekly Update & Table Editor Completion LEDs

Main Game

Bug Fixes & Misc.

Fixed an issue where the score was not being tracked properly on Bumping Bars Arcade game.

Optimization on Night Club Levels

Sand Sanctuary: Fixed an issue where banners were not being rendered correctly.

Easter Extravaganza: Fixed an issue where flippers were misbehaving.

Table Editor

Mission/Trial Completion LEDs

Added the ability to add Completion LEDs to trials (not mandatory).

A new button in the trial maker has been added to assign an LED tied to trial completion.

These are automatically added to the automated pre-game LED animations.

Bug Fixes & Misc.

Numerous fixes related to toys, such as some not playing, others being incorrectly assigned, etc…

General behind the scenes optimization

To Do List:

In-Progress LEDs for Missions/Trials

Steam Workshop.

Continued Documentation.

General Notes:

While it may seem appear to be a slow week, progress is still being made! Next week will come with updates related to the spooky season 😊