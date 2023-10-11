10/11/23 - Big Chaos Chain Update 1.24.0

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is the next big update for the game. It has some new additions to existing features and systems, new equipment, a new side quest, and a lot more! Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

**Bug Fixes:** * FIXED some tileset graphical issues * FIXED armored mandible description saying it equipped to the accessory slot when it really equipped to the head slot * FIXED a few tech accessories that were actually giving resistance to interference instead of lowering it **Changes & Additions:** * Added new Steam Achievements * Added "Unfinished Business" side quest (Not a huge quest but has a few different ways to complete, optional objective with variant choices - should be a decent fit for Halloween) * Added Tactical Headset accessory * Added Cannibal Mask head gear (Thought it would go with Halloween) * Added Kitchen Knife melee weapon (Thought it would go with Halloween) * Added Improvised Gas Mask head gear * Added Eon Espresso shop area (Crescent Strip) * Added several new roleplay options to existing quests to expand the possibilities for them * Added a few new quest outcomes to existing quests * Added new random metro travel event - Junkie OD * Added new random metro travel event - Rundown * Added new random metro travel event - Short Rest * Added new random metro travel event - Rolling Ammo (Several variations) * Added new random road travel event - Street Preacher (2 variations) * Added new random road travel event - Gutter Sludge (2 variations) * Added new random road travel event - Synth Coffee Stand * Added new random road travel event - Scavver Harvest (3 variations/outcomes) * Added new random road travel event - Thug Toll (Several variations/outcomes) * Expanded a lot of the graffiti in game to be more customized and unique for Chaos Chain * Recolored and improved some tileset graphics for several buildings * Added some new character graphics (Sprites) for some generic characters * Added new character graphics (Sprites and faces) for some quest related characters * Added some extra shop characters to The Slabs * Updated some shop listings * Updated randomized container loot drop lists * Updated all face files to have names baked into the image for the character involved in the dialogue (This should help with identification) * Improved detail on some item icon art * Added some more scenery to a few exterior areas * Rebalanced some gear that was a bit OP * Added some new item icon art * Added noxious sludge troop (Lone variant) * Tech accessories now universally lower interference resistance by 5% (Won't affect anything unless cyberware is installed on the character so don't worry) * Added some extra lore for the main storyline (Messages, events, dialogues, etc - There's quite a bit of new stuff) * Added icon art to the various actions available during system hacking to give an indication of what stat you are going against in each scenario * Renamed "Forced" capture during system hacking to "Stealth" capture to be more specific on what the action represents * Added some more visual feedback regarding events during system hacking * The maximum boost for any of the three (Detection/Denial/Counter) stats during system hacking is 25% (I did this because the numbers would keep climbing and make it extremely difficult) * Node takeovers during system hacking can now result in a glitch if a takeover fails (Glitch chance is equal to 100 - (5 + (15% * the integrity rating)) of the system in question - there are 6 types of system glitches which can occur - there is a version to boost 5% denial/detection/counter chance and there is a version which resets each of them - this idea is to add a sort of "wildcard" event during system hacking to make it a bit more engaging) * Added Burnout status effect (-15% max mettle, -5 initiative - this status has a medium duration) * Drones now have natural immunity to the Burnout status effect (Making them even more appealing as hackers) * Disconnecting from ongoing system hacking will now give the burnout status effect (This is to encourage you to stick with the ongoing hack instead of just quitting the moment something bad happens) * Resting now removes burnout status effect * Synergy Stims now remove burnout status effect (No cost adjustment) * Doctors automatically cure burnout when you pay them to heal you * Updated quick reference screen * Updated tips screen * Added some missing sound effects to some of the plot related cutscenes * Various other minor tweaks and adjustments

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

A gentle reminder: if you're enjoying the game so far or have critiques you'd like to share, please consider leaving a review for me. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me important feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː