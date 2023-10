Share · View all patches · Build 12417113 · Last edited 11 October 2023 – 21:09:28 UTC by Wendy

During the boss fight, there are waves of elite enemies added to the battleground.

In the dungeon boss fight, there are 2 waves, when the hp of boss drops under 66% and 33%, each wave consists of 2 elite warriors.

In the raid boss fight, there are 3 wave; when the hp of boss drops under 75%, 50% and 25%; each wave consists of 3 elite warriors.