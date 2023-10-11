1.15 Orien Marten

Wildermyth is now playable in Russian!

After a much anticipated wait, Wildermyth's Russian translation is now complete!! So much hard work and heart has gone into this translation; thank you to our Russian translation team Lock On Games, and all its members: Coretcaia Liubovi, Nikolay Elagin, Dina Andreeva, Mykhailo Beliavskyi, Ekaterina Belova, Khamidullin Valentin, Ivan Dymkovich, and Gubankova Elena.

And thank you to all the Russian players who have been patiently waiting!

This marks a huge milestone as we have now successfully completed all of the translations of Wildermyth that we had planned. We aren't planning on translating to any other languages right now—they're very complex and expensive—but we have lots of modding support for any fan translations!

We've also rewritten a few older events and fixed some bugs.

1.15+505 Orien Marten