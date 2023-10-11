1.15 Orien Marten

Wildermyth is now playable in Russian!
After a much anticipated wait, Wildermyth's Russian translation is now complete!! So much hard work and heart has gone into this translation; thank you to our Russian translation team Lock On Games, and all its members: Coretcaia Liubovi, Nikolay Elagin, Dina Andreeva, Mykhailo Beliavskyi, Ekaterina Belova, Khamidullin Valentin, Ivan Dymkovich, and Gubankova Elena.
And thank you to all the Russian players who have been patiently waiting!
This marks a huge milestone as we have now successfully completed all of the translations of Wildermyth that we had planned. We aren't planning on translating to any other languages right now—they're very complex and expensive—but we have lots of modding support for any fan translations!
We've also rewritten a few older events and fixed some bugs.
1.15+505 Orien Marten
- Added official support for Russian!
- Rewritten Event: Abandoned (from: The Abandoned)
- Rewritten Event: Featherless Flight
- Rewritten Event: Settling Nerves (from: Peripheral Views)
- New tiding
- Added more robust legacy file backup system
- Procedural campaign plot events less likely to repeat often (weight divisor multiplied by 16 instead of 4 after a campaign)
- Adjusted light green "Labor" modifier number to be darker
- Fix a bug where skeleton theme could get stuck and not progress
- Fix a bug where Drauven Sneer could jump through walls
- Fix a bug with Sturdy Engulf shown damage amount
- Fix a bug where broken legacy heroes couldn't be replaced
- Fix a bug where "hidden" could show up in comics
- Fix a bug where foes sometimes wouldn't try to go through doors
- Fix a bug where diagonal scenery could cause unwalkable tiles
- Fix a bug with wiki links on Linux
- Fix a crash for heroes with no weapons
- Fix some gear visual layering issues
- Tools: Added "rigOverridePriority|PRIORITY|RIG" aspect, so a rigOverride can override a different rigOverride
- Tools: Added uk, uk_UA, th, and th_TH language codes, for modders
- Tools: Added Editor Options buttons to find missing translations
- Tools: Added TIDING_REQUIRED effect trigger, for tidings that should always happen if they match, and shouldn't count toward the total number of tidings
Changed files in this update