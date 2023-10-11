 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SailSim update for 11 October 2023

Minor Achievement Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12417061 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a small issue with updating the Achievements for the latest adventure and forth to Steam (And other platforms). A bit of math was wrong which is now fixed.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2004651 Depot 2004651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link