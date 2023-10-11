Patch Notes 1.90

New Building: Rail Depot. Increases global trading storage capacity. Has an upgrade to increase its effect
8 New Biome-specific perks that boost the sell speed of whichever market type has boosted demand in that biome (e.g. Plains has perk to boost sell speed of Gourmet Foods store)
Average fulfillment per-market is displayed on each market section header
Added button on top of menu that changes the baseline delta when you click on an add or remove button. The modifier keys (Shift and Control) will multiply their effect on top of this baseline.
Tooltip for Trading Post allows expanding the ‘Inventory’ section to show which buildings contribute to its max capacity
Steam Train and Packager moved into “Trading” building categories, as that more closely aligns with their function
Changed happiness / fulfillment icons as previous ones were blurry
Balance Changes
Wonders (University, Observatory, etc) now have a maximum capacity per-town. This limit increases with town level. It starts at 5 Wonders per town once they are unlocked at level 35, and gradually increases into the hundreds and eventually becomes unlimited once the town reaches level 50. This is to prevent them becoming incredibly powerful as soon as they are unlocked. Players that have built more than the maximum will not have any buildings automatically removed; however, they will be unable to build new ones until their maximum is increased above their current count.
Increased baseline time to construct a Wonder from 1 hour to 10 hours (though in practice this is reduced greatly by perks)
Increased starting cost of all Wonders
Lowered the land bonus per Observatory from 5% to 2%
F3 Speedup mode starts at 2x, then 5x, before reaching 10x
Bug Fixes
Cost icons with zero inventory, zero production, and zero demand were appearing in plain white text instead of red text, which was confusing when auto-assign did not assign any production to them
Selecting a currency to display its tooltip, and then closing the tooltip, would not de-select the currency. This caused a subsequent failure to pin the tooltip the next time that currency was selected
Clickables were not updating their skill meters
Auto-claimed research would trigger an exclamation point alert on the research tab
Trading Post categories with specified settings to not be paused (displayed as a play icon) were getting incorrectly restored as paused when loading file
