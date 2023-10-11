 Skip to content

No Creeps Were Harmed TD update for 11 October 2023

Update 0.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12416816 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

TWEAKS
-Flank: Goal score changed from 13600 to 13000.
-Flank: Wave goal changed from 25 to 30.
-Micro: Goal score changed from 13000 to 13600.
-Micro: Wave goal changed from 22 to 30.
-Micro: Endless score range changed from 15% to 20%.
-Twofold: Increased space between 2 main platforms.
-Slight tweaks to artifact stat generation.
-Hyper creep levels after wave 100 will scale 10% faster.

FIXES
-Fixed names being incorrect in artifact upgrade mouse-over.
-Fixed being able to mass complete scaffolds in co-op resulting in negative credits.
-Fixed helper drones persisting after HUB is destroyed.

