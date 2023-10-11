Update 0.2.3

TWEAKS

-Flank: Goal score changed from 13600 to 13000.

-Flank: Wave goal changed from 25 to 30.

-Micro: Goal score changed from 13000 to 13600.

-Micro: Wave goal changed from 22 to 30.

-Micro: Endless score range changed from 15% to 20%.

-Twofold: Increased space between 2 main platforms.

-Slight tweaks to artifact stat generation.

-Hyper creep levels after wave 100 will scale 10% faster.

FIXES

-Fixed names being incorrect in artifact upgrade mouse-over.

-Fixed being able to mass complete scaffolds in co-op resulting in negative credits.

-Fixed helper drones persisting after HUB is destroyed.