Update 0.2.3

TWEAKS
-Flank: Goal score changed from 13600 to 13000.
-Flank: Wave goal changed from 25 to 30.
-Micro: Goal score changed from 13000 to 13600.
-Micro: Wave goal changed from 22 to 30.
-Micro: Endless score range changed from 15% to 20%.
-Twofold: Increased space between 2 main platforms.
-Slight tweaks to artifact stat generation.
-Hyper creep levels after wave 100 will scale 10% faster.
FIXES
-Fixed names being incorrect in artifact upgrade mouse-over.
-Fixed being able to mass complete scaffolds in co-op resulting in negative credits.
-Fixed helper drones persisting after HUB is destroyed.
